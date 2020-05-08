Mrs. Karen Denise Conard Hill age 62, of Gray was born in Covington, KY on July 21, 1957 to the late Jim Conard and Cara Camry Conard and departed this life on May 6, 2020 at her home. She was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed sewing, watching movies, playing cards, cooking, playing Candy Crush, and time with family and friends.
In addition to her father: James Conard; a sister: Cheryl Jackson preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving children: Cara Gambrel and Katrina Hill both of Gray, Gary Scott of London, and Kenny Hill of CA; her mother: Cara Conard of Cincinnati, OH; 8 grandchildren; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Karen Hill will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, May 9, 2020 with Sister Leann Games officiating. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To the loving family of Mrs. Karen Hill, Larry, Doyle, Gene, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
