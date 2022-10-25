Mr. Kenneth Broughton, 83, of Barbourville, passed away Wednesday morning, October 19, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late William “Bill” and Laura Smith Broughton born on March 5, 1939 in Knox County.
Kenneth was a former coal miner and a member of Henderson Chapel. He enjoyed hunting, gardening with his buddy, Cecil Davenport, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
On November 26, 1966, he united in marriage with Carolyn Warren and to this union six children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a beloved daughter, Barbara Lynn Broughton; twin grandchildren, Bobby and Crystal Simpson; three sisters, Ardeena Mills, Evelyn Israel and Opal Warren and five brothers, Cecil, A. J., Flem D., Earl Franklin and Preston Broughton.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 55 years, Carolyn Broughton of Barbourville; five children, Ethyl and James Brown of Gray, Michael and Michelle Broughton of Heidrick, Regina Broughton of Lexington, Eli and Tipperi Broughton and Christie and Brent McDonald all of Gray; eleven grandchildren, Travis Dewayne Simpson, Dustin Shane Simpson, Cody Dale Niebel, Corey Lance Niebel, Courtney Page Galkiewicz, Christian Faith Broughton, Zachary Michael Broughton, Lauren Kennedy McDonald, Emma Grace McDonald, Riley Chandler Broughton and Jaden Eli Broughton; seventeen great grandchildren, Braxton, Addison, Gavin, Ethan, Annelise and Raelynn Simpson, Gavin Southerland, Jayden, Chase, Brynlee and Amelia Niebel, John Aiden, Araina Grace and Aaron Gabriel Galkiewicz, Donavon Cooper and Izabella Michelle Smith and Karsyn Lilly Broughton; among other loved ones and dear friends.
