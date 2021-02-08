The Knox Central Lady Panthers defeated the top-ranked Harrison County Lady Thorobreds over the weekend with two first place individual finishes, and five second place individual finishes to claim team victory.
Ivy Partin notched a first place finish, Tina Carew notched a first place finish, Junean Asher tallied a second place finish (4-1), Hannah foster also finished second (4-1), Hailey Forster finished second (4-1), Abigail Carew finished second (4-1), and Chloe Riley also finished second (4-1).
“Hannah and Junean came out of the tournament with two technical pins,” said coach Hunter Luttrell. “ The rest of the matches won were by pin fall. I’m really proud of these girls. They came out with intensity, we set the tone early-on, and got pins back to back to back. We faced some tough teams and we were able to come out and set the pace for the rest of the tournament. These girls are special, and they are intense. When they get rolling, they just keep the fire burning. They are tough, and the best thing is they are all there for each other. When they break the huddle, it’s family, and they mean it. All week they pound on each other to make themselves better, and they all support each other during their matches."
"A big shout out to our boys also. They prepare these girls day-in and day-out. They treat them no different, and it’s special. They all feed of each other’s success and it’s wonderful to be apart of it. Tina Carew and Ivy Partin came out with a first place win, Hannah and Hailey foster, Junean Asher, Abby Carew, and Chloe Riley came out with second place. Our boys went to 'Border Wars' this weekend for a team vs team tournament (dual) and fell short to some of the top teams in the state, while taking a win too. We knew it would be hard because our girls fill the weight classes all the way up to 145. Still with half the team at another tournament, our boys fought intensely hard."
