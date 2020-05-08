Mrs. Lena Carnes Peters, age 69, widow of Delbert Leon Peters, passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020 at Baptist Health in Lexington, KY. Mrs. Peters was born March 6, 1951 in Dewitt, KY to the late Parker and Laura Bell Taylor Carnes. Mrs. Peters enjoyed gardening, spending time with family, shopping, eating out, and making trips to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
Besides her husband and parents Mrs. Peters was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Carnes, Martin Carnes, and granddaughter, Laura Mae Winn.
Mrs. Peters is survived by one daughter, Lorraine Roark of Lexington, KY, three brothers, Hubert Carnes and his wife Myrtle of London, KY, Otto Carnes of Manchester, KY, J.M. Carnes and his wife Alice of Barbourville, KY, two sisters, Mae Payne of Barbourville, KY, Pearlie Hill and her husband Clarence of Corbin, Ky, and one granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Watts and her husband Andrew of Hartford, KY.
Due to the Covid 19 (Coronavirus) services will be private, you may join the family for a live stream of the service at 4:30pm on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 on our website www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com you may also sign the guest book digitally by texting Davis & Powell Funeral Home at 859-374-3065.
