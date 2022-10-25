Mr. Levi Richard Carroll Jr., 34, of Corbin, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022 at his home. He was the son of Levi Richard Carroll Sr. and Shirley Mae Scott Carroll born on August 23, 1988 in Lexington.
Levi was an employee of Health Equity. He faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps in Afghanistan and Iraq. After his deployment, he returned home and united in marriage with Kayla Valentine on December 31, 2011. They were blessed with two children, Ella and Camden. Levi enjoyed time with his family and tinkering with cars. He could fix just about anything.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kayla Carroll of Corbin; parents, Levi and Shirley Carroll of Shelbyville; two beloved children, Ella and Camden Carroll both of Corbin; three sisters, Lisa McCreary and husband, Travis, of Corbin, Natasha Gambrel of Flat lick and Sarah Carroll of Shelbyville; brother, Marshall Carroll of Knox County; special nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Following cremation, no services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
