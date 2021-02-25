Mrs. Linda Marlene Coffey Kinney, age 69 the wife of the late, Everett Kinney, Jr. of Rita Lane, Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Saturday morning at her residence. She was the mother of Veronica Honeycutt and husband, Paul and Crystal Honeycutt and husband, Scottie all of Corbin, Kentucky. She was the sister of Gene Coffey and wife, Rose and Wanda Russell all of Florence, Kentucky. She is also survived by very special nephew whom she loved as a son, Johnny Sasser. Plus several other family and friends to mourn her passing. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gloria Rogers Coffey, by one daughter, Shahanna Kinney, by two brothers, Ronnie Coffey and James Coffey, by two sisters, Donna Bass and Barbara Barton.
Due the risk associated with the COVID-19 Pandemic the family of Mrs. Linda Marlene Coffey Kinney has requested graveside services be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at the Stansbury Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky with Bro. Travis Miller officiating. The family will receive friends at the Stansbury Cemetery from 1:30 p.m. until the service time of 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.
