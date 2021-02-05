Mrs. Lois Shular, 79, of Gray, formerly of Toledo, OH, the widow of Clyde Shular, passed away Wednesday evening, February 3, 2021 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Nelson and Mirah Smith born on March 24, 1941 in Knox County.
Lois was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include two loving sons, Ricky Hammons and wife, Nicki, and Randall Hammons all of Gray; a cherished grandson, Jaxton Hammons; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A graveside service will be conducted in the Barbourville Cemetery Saturday, February 6 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Bill Mills officiating.
Casket bearers will be Johnny Broughton, Dustin Centers, Jaxton Hammons, Robby Partin, Scotty Partin and Cody Swafford. Honorary bearers will be the caring staff of the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Friends may call at the cemetery Saturday prior to the service time.
