Mrs. Loretta Lynn Sizemore, age 54 of Walker, KY was born in Beverly, KY on January 5, 1966 to the late Otis and Lula Jackson Sizemore and departed this life on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home. She was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed listening to people’s problems, making people laugh, cooking, she loved helping her community, reading her Bible, and time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, a son: Colonel Sizemore; 2 sisters: Wanda Sizemore and Joyce Ann Sizemore; 2 brothers: Billy Sizemore and Jimmy Dean Sizemore; and a nephew: Elmer Allen Sizemore preceded her in death.
Loretta is survived by her loving daughters: Tonya Renee Grubb of Savanna, GA and Samantha Kay Grubb of Seattle, WA; a brother: Otis Sizemore, Jr. of Flat Lick; 6 sisters: Stella Keene and husband Jim, Easter Smith, Carolyn Gray, Shirley Stewart and Mary Alice Sizemore all of Flat Lick, and Denise Bays and husband Charlie of Artemus; 2 grandchildren: Madison Alexi Marcum and Landon Grubb; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Loretta Sizemore will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Burial will follow in the Smith Sizemore Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To the loving family of Mrs. Loretta Sizemore, Larry, Doyle, Gene, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.