Mrs. Lula Smith, 86, of Gray, the wife of Bert Smith, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 5, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Boone and Mary Smith.
A private family funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, May 9. She will be laid to rest in the Anderson Smith Cemetery.
A drive-thru visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday between 12:00 and 1:00 P.M. For your safety, we ask that you remain in your vehicle.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
