The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats honored their senior basketball players and cheerleaders last week as they hosted the Red Bird Lady Cardinals at Lynn Camp. The Lady Cardinals came away with a 72-64 in a chippy game.
Following the contest, head coach Darrell Hendrix was disappointed with his team's performance, but believes they will bounce back. He also highlighted that his team still has quite a few games ahead of them.
"This is as sloppy as I've seen us," he said. "We just seemed to lack energy. Red Bird was throwing up everything they shot, it seemed. The big girl inside just ate us alive all night too. We didn't have an answer for her. Hopefully we use this as a growing experience. We will see them again down the road, and we will be much more prepared."
Hendrix also highlighted how important his seniors have been to the program.
"These seniors have been vital for a bunch of reasons," he said. "What they do for Lynn Camp goes beyond the court. Most of these girls play every sport that we have here. They are all great students and we are grateful for each one of them. We are going to miss them next year, but we know that they are all destined for big things after they graduate. Hopefully their time at Lynn Camp has made as much of an impression on them as they have made on Lynn Camp."
Seniors Natalie Fanella, Alexis Lowe, and Julia Shepherd all reflected on their time at Lynn Camp following the game.
"I've enjoyed my teammates, coaches and fans the whole time I've been here," said Fanella. "This is one big family, and that means the world of difference to me. It's amazing to have so much support for everything we do." Fanella recalled her most vivid memory while playing basketball. "My first varsity points actually went to the other team," she said while laughing. "I shot on the wrong goal -- and scored. I'll never forget that."
"I've been at Lynn Camp my whole life," said Lowe. "I love it here. I have always loved it here. I play just about every sport I can here too. I love basketball. I like to take my energy and put it into sports. I love my teammates. We are all a family." She also re-lived her most embarrassing moment in basketball. "My most embarrassing moment that I'll never forget, is when we were playing Pineville, and I straight up airballed a three-pointer," she laughed. "I can't shoot to save my life, and it was hilarious."
"I moved here my freshman year of high school," said Shepherd. "I grew into the family here from my very first day. I play a lot of sports here, and I feel like that has helped me grow as a person as well. I love everything about Lynn Camp, and I'm proud I came here." Shepherd recalled winning district championships in volleyball and softball. "My favorite moment was winning the district title in volleyball and softball," she added. "If I could relive those moments all over again, I would."
