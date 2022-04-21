Mrs. Mahala Hinkle, 91, of Flat Lick, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Brandy and Gennie Belle Jones Smith born on May 9, 1930 in Knox County.
Mahala was a former seamstress with Warner’s and a member of the Springfield Baptist Church. In earlier years, she enjoyed sewing and gardening. She also loved singing and would spend time singing with others. Mahala was a compassionate woman, known for helping others, whether they needed a Saturday morning haircut or a shot, she was ready to help.
On January 22, 1949, she united in marriage with William Hinkle and to this union three children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William; two sons, Kenneth Hinkle and Leon Hinkle and wife, Frances; a grandson, Jason Hinkle and six siblings, Birchel, Crit, Sallie, Matthew, Mary, Dave and Albert Smith.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Carolyn H. McFerrin and husband, David, of Bimble; two grandchildren, Lindsay McFerrin and LeAnn Hinkle-Lane and husband, Robert; six great grandchildren, Emerson and Campbelle Lane, Catherine Martin, Kihran, Kenton and Keva McFerrin; a sister-in-law, Gustie Hinkle; a brother-in-law, Landon Hinkle and wife, Linda; a daughter-in-law, JoAnn Hinkle; a host of nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
