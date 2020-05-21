Marvin Clinton Swafford, 81, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Arthur and Mary Hammons Swafford born on May 11, 1939 at Fount.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary Swafford; son, Marvin Keith Swafford; siblings, Viola Anderson, Verna Smith, Lena Randall, Arthur Swafford, Jr., Creed Swafford and Earl Swafford.
Marvin is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis Leach Swafford; children, Sharon and Mark Fields and Kendall and Lisa Swafford; grandchildren, Melissa Fields, Eric and Marianne Fields and Kelsey and Iveta Swafford; great-grandchildren, Waverly, Marshall and Callum Fields and Eli and Kamora Irwin; siblings, Lola Booher, Juanita Hinkle, Ethel Smith, Ernest Swafford and Darlene Williamson and a host of other family members and friends.
Following services in Cincinnati, a graveside service will be conducted in the Swafford Cemetery at Woollum Friday, May 22 at 1 P.M. with Rev. William R. “Man” Cobb officiating.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.