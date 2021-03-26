Barbourville, Ky. - Marvin Orison "P.D." Brown, 74, of Barbourville, Kentucky peacefully passed away at his home in Corbin, Kentucky on March 20, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.
P.D. was born on July 13, 1946 to Bill Brown and Elva Brown in Barbourville, Kentucky. After P.D. graduated from Knox Central High School in 1965, he served in the United States Army from 1966-1968.
P.D. worked for TRW Automotive in Sterling Heights, Michigan for thirty years before retiring. He then worked for Barbourville City School in Barbourville, Kentucky for twenty years before retiring from there as well. He enjoyed working and providing for his family.
P.D. met his wife of 55 years, Soundra Keathley in Pardee, Virginia. They were married in 1965. P.D. and Soundra went on to have three children: Marvin Scott Brown, Gregory Allen Brown, and Jacqueline Nelda Brown. Marvin and Soundra also have five grandchildren: Kelsey Irene Brown, Victoria Charity Brown, Blane Henning, Chelsea Randolph, Justin Cawood, and great-grandson Atlas Randolph.
P.D. enjoyed gardening, watching Western films, and spending time with his beloved wife, Soundra Brown. He was funny, kind, and a pleasure to be around.
P.D. was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Brown and Elva Brown. He is survived by his wife, Soundra; sons, Marvin (Melanie) and Gregory; daughter, Jacqueline (Jason Henning); grandchildren, Kelsey, Victoria (Colin Myers), Blane, Chelsea (Bobby Randolph), and Justin; great-grandson, Atlas; sisters, Janice “Sue” (Wayne Coeburn) and Joyce Brown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.