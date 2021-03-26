Mrs. Mary Alice Lundy, 83, of Flat Lick, passed away Friday evening, March 19, 2021 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Smith Sr. and Alta Carnes Smith born on March 23, 1937 in Knox County.
Mary Alice was a former elementary school teacher in Knox and Bell counties. She was a faithful member of the Dewitt Baptist Church and a former member of the Concord Baptist Church. She was a former co-owner of Lana’s Trading Post and Lundy’s Antiques and Foxhounds. She was very active in the community and served in many clubs and organizations including the Younger Woman’s Study Club, Knox County Homemaker’s Club and Ladies Auxiliary at the former Knox County Hospital. Mary Alice also held various positions and supported the KCEOC, former director of the Knox County American Cancer Society and was a former board member of the 911 Board and the Knox County Public Library.
She united in marriage with Ray Messer and to this union a daughter was born. Later in life, she united in marriage with E. J. Lundy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, E. J. Lundy; a sister, Octavia Hobbs; two brothers, Arthur Smith Jr. and J. W. Smith and a niece, Deirdre Hobbs.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Lana Messer Hale of Barbourville; a beloved granddaughter, Johna Raye Hale and Brad Shackelford; three treasured great grandchildren, Scarlett Rae Williams, Natalie Katherine Shackelford and Weston Nath Shackelford; several nieces and nephews, Kim, Robin, Amanda, Lindbergh, Brian Arthur and James Andrew; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, March 29 at 3 P.M. with Rev. Bobby “Bo” Henson, Rev. Samuel Lawson and Rev. Jimmy Siler officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky will be followed during all services. We appreciate your help with these guidelines so we can continue to serve our community during these trying times in the safest manner possible.
