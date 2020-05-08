Mrs. Mary Cobb, 78, of Woollum, the widow of Ellis Cobb, passed away Thursday morning, May 7, 2020 at her home.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by the Knox Funeral Home.
Send a condolence to the family of MARY COBB.
For questions about our obituaries or condolence service, please contact us. You may reach us via e-mail at knoxfuneralhome@barbourville.com. Reach us via phone by calling 606-546-2222.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Cobb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.