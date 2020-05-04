Nancy Harmon, 66, of Woodbine passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Born May 2, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Elsie Woods.
A loving and beloved mother and mamaw, she was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harmon; and five siblings: Artie Woods, Lloyd Woods, Bill Woods, Faye Gambrel, and Wilma Creekmore.
She leaves behind her daughter, Bobbie Kloss and husband Randy; daughter, Robin Mitchell and husband Allen; grandchildren: Ethan, Eric, Ross, Allie, and Jimmy; four siblings: Earl Woods, Tommie Brown, Edna Barrett, and Oscar Woods; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Claude and Zella Harmon. She is also survived by other relatives and numerous friends . . . (remembering Lucy and Ethel). She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.
Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, services are private. Hart Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
