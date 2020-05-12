Nicholas Roy “Nick” Sizemore, 34, of Dewitt, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Barbourville ARH. He was born, May 14, 1985, to Roy and Teresa Foley Sizemore in Corbin, KY. He was a 2004 graduate of Knox Central High School.
Nick was of the Baptist faith. He spent his time working outdoors with his dad operating heavy machinery. In his free time, Nick loved spending time with his friends and family. He was especially fond of spoiling his two nephews, Brayden and Landon. He was a friend to all and loved everyone. During his short time here on earth, he touched many lives. You could always count on Nick; he would give you the shirt off his back. He enjoyed riding four wheelers, installing camera systems, and listening to music.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Roy and Teresa Sizemore of Dewitt; a brother Christopher Lee Sizemore and wife, Kendra, of Cannon; sister Ashley Mary Rosa Smith and husband, Derick, of Cannon; Two nephews Brayden Jordan Ray Sizemore and Landon Carter Smith; a close friend Kayla Sparks of Barbourville; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; among other loved ones and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at the Barbourville Funeral Home Wednesday May 13, 2020. Immediately following the funeral, a graveside service will be conducted at the Sizemore Family Cemetery with Rev. Jared Styles officiating.
Pallbearers will be Chris Sizemore, Derick Smith, Travis “Spanky” Curry, Danny Smith, Chris Hildebrand and Bradley Brown.
The Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Larry, Doyle, Gene and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer the loving family of Mr. Nicholas R. Sizemore our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
