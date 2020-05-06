Ophie Howard Shell

Ophie Howard Shell, age 96, of Corbin, passed away on Monday May 4, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was born in Hopkinston, KY a daughter of the late Oscar and Ethel Roberts Howard.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her Husband, Geoffrey Shell; Son, Lonnie Shell, infant Daughter, Martha Lou Shell, Grandson, Kevin Shell, Sister, Iva Howard, and by her Brothers, Roy, Golden, Paul, and Ance Howard.

Ophie is survived by her Son, Leslie Shell; Granddaughters, Lisa Johnson and Angela Minor; Great Grandchildren, Kaylee, Chelsey, Kyle, Mirella, Maleah, and Merribeth; and by a Sister, Margaret Pennington.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic all services will be private by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Those wishing to send flowers to the funeral home may do so by contacting a local flower shop.

