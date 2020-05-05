Oscar R. Parsons

Oscar R. Parsons, Sarasota, Florida, passed from this life on 5/3/2020 with wife Teresa by his

side. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Virginia Parsons.

Oscar was born in Wallins Creek, Kentucky on October 25, 1922.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Silvestro Parsons and his sister, Sybil Parsons, Barbourville

Kentucky, his son Rodney J Parsons (Rosemary) Sarasota, Florida, and his daughter, Myra Lynn

Hensley (William) of Servierville, Tennessee. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Vanessa

Courtright (Aaron), grandchildren Candace Higgins (Jim) Nashville, Tennessee, Toska Strong

(Richard), Sarasota, Florida, William Hensley, Bradenton, Florida, Caleb Courtright, New Jersey

and Grady Courtright, New Jersey, and great grandchildren, William Higgins, Nashville,

Tennessee, Mallie Marie Higgins, Nashville Tennessee and R. Clay Parsons, Lexington Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Mallie Marie Parsons and Rose Malerba Parsons, his

brothers, John Mark and George Parsons and his sister Elaine Beard. He is also preceded in

death by his grandson Rodney D. Parsons.

Oscar was a World War II Veteran in the Medical Corps. He owned and Operated Knox Motor

Company, Barbourville, Kentucky, and he chartered and served as President of American Fidelity

Bank & Trust, Barbourville and Corbin, Kentucky. He also owned and operated The Lighting

Gallery of Sarasota, he owned and operated Southeastern Stone Quarry, Ewing Virginia, and he

also owned and operated Harbour Square, Longboat Key and Sarasota Bradenton International

Convention Center.

A private service will be held on Wednesday, May 6th , with burial following .

Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel is caring for arrangements. There will be

a Memorial Service at a later date. To send condolences please visit

www.toalebrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Oscar Parsons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

