Patricia Ann Rogers

Patricia Ann Rogers, age 58, of Corbin, KY, passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020 at her home.

She was a homemaker devoting all her love and time to her family.

Patricia was met at the gates of heaven by her Parents, Clem and Jackie Helton; Son, Daniel Rogers; Brother, Jack Helton; Sisters, Clementeen Helton and Shirley Anderson.

She is survived by her Husband, William Steely Rogers Jr., Son, William Patrick Rogers; Grandchildren, Austin Blake Rogers and Ryan Rogers; Brother, Frank Helton Jr.; Sister, Lola Williams; and by several loving nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all arrangements are private by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Friends may still send flowers to the funeral home by contacting a local florist.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

