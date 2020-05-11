Patricia Ann Rogers, age 58, of Corbin, KY, passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020 at her home.
She was a homemaker devoting all her love and time to her family.
Patricia was met at the gates of heaven by her Parents, Clem and Jackie Helton; Son, Daniel Rogers; Brother, Jack Helton; Sisters, Clementeen Helton and Shirley Anderson.
She is survived by her Husband, William Steely Rogers Jr., Son, William Patrick Rogers; Grandchildren, Austin Blake Rogers and Ryan Rogers; Brother, Frank Helton Jr.; Sister, Lola Williams; and by several loving nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all arrangements are private by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Friends may still send flowers to the funeral home by contacting a local florist.
Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
