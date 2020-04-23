Mrs. Phyllis Cobb, 78, of Owenton, formerly of Knox County, the widow of Marvin Cobb, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the LECOM Senior Living Center in Erie, PA. She was the daughter of the late Philip A. and Bernice Bray Calcaterra born on June 16, 1941 in Norway, MI.
A private family funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, April 24 with Rev. Terry Broughton officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Cobb Cemetery.
A drive-thru visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday between 12:30 and 1:30 P.M. You must remain in your cars while driving through.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
