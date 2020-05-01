Mr. R. D. Smith, 80, of Woollum, the husband of Geneva Smith, passed away Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020 at Saint Joseph London.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by the Knox Funeral Home.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

For questions about our obituaries or condolence service, please contact us. You may reach us via e-mail at knoxfuneralhome@barbourville.com. Reach us via phone by calling 606-546-2222.

To plant a tree in memory of R.D. Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you