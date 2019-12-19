Mrs. Rachel Marie Higgins, 87, of Barbourville, the widow of Jack S. Higgins, passed away Monday morning, December 9, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Chester and Effie Bargo born on June 14, 1932 in Knox County.
Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, December 13 at 1 P.M. She was laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. www.knoxfuneralhome.com
