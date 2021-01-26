Mr. Randall Moore, 62, of Barbourville, lost his long battle with cancer and went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday evening, January 23, 2021. He was the son of the late Walter and Verna Messer Moore born on March 28, 1958 in Pineville.
Randall was a retired electrician and an avid football fan. He also enjoyed fishing and gardening, especially growing tomatoes.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a special niece, Tonia Moore.
Survivors include his children, Greg Moore and Christopher Moore both of Barbourville; brothers, Virgil Moore and wife, Sherry, of Barbourville, Rev. Arlos Moore and wife, Mary, of Walker and Wayne Moore and wife, Bonnie, of Corbin; treasured grandchildren, Koby and Kylee Moore both of California and Alexis and Zach Moore both of Barbourville; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, January 27 at 12 Noon with Rev. William Boyd Bingham III and Rev. Arlos Moore officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Scalf Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends. Honorary bearers will be Dr. Atienza and Dr. Acob.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday after 10 A.M. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky will be followed during all services. We appreciate your help with these guidelines so we can continue to serve our community during these trying times in the safest manner possible.
