D. B. Jenkins, age 85, of Artemus, Kentucky passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Barbourville Health and Rehab Center.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Marie Hamilton Jenkins; four children, Betty Jenkins Carnahan & husband Jim of London, KY, Jimmy Jenkins of Artemus, KY, Patti Jenkins Logan & husband John of Bradenton, FL, Gary Jenkins of Artemus, KY; three siblings, Jesse R. Jenkins, Lowell Jenkins & wife Brenda, Mary Jordan & husband Charles; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Johnson and Geraldine Hamilton; seven grandchildren, Ashley Logan, Ryan Logan, McCall (Kristiana) Logan, Ethan Carnahan, Jared Jenkins, Ashley Tynan, Jordan Carnahan; three great grandchildren, Graham Logan, Jaxon Logan and Paisley Logan, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jesse Jenkins and Emma Bargo Jenkins; and by eight siblings, Billy Jenkins, Justice Jenkins, Matt Jenkins, Nannie Leger, Bertha Stacy, Geneva Oberle, Ruby Norton, Dorothy Oakes.
D. B. was a member and former deacon of First Baptist Church in Artemus, KY. He was the former owner and operator of J & B Auto Sales in Barbourville, KY where he worked for 25 years.
Funeral services for D. B. Jenkins will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Hamilton and Ethan Carnahan officiating. Burial will follow at the Burch-Alford Cemetery in Knox County, KY. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour also at the funeral home. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Barbourville Health and Rehab. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
