Robert Lee Nichols age 55 of Corbin was born in Cincinnati, OH on January 28, 1967 to the late Eugene Edward Nichols and Della Tilley Nichols and departed this life on May 12, 2022 in the Baptist Health of Corbin Hospital. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his father, a brother-in-law: Stephen Garrison preceded him in death.
He is survived by his mother: Della Nichols of Somerset, KY; his stepmother: Juanita Nichols of Corbin; 4 sisters: Lula Garrison and husband Vernon of Barbourville, Bessie Garrison and Betty Nichols both of Corbin and Patricia Mink and husband Steve of Williamsburg; 5 brothers: Eddie Nichols of Berea, Leroy Nichols of Gray, Frank Nichols and wife Susan of Williamsburg, and Joseph Nichols and Dewayne Roaden and wife Patricia all of Corbin; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Robert Nichols will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 8:00 P.M. with Rev. Glenn Collins officiating. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Barbourville Funeral Home Monday from 6:00 P.M. to the funeral hour at 8.
To the loving family of Mr. Robert Nichols, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
