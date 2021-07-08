Mr. Robert Scott Laing, 60, of Walker, passed away Monday morning, July 5, 2021 at his home. He was the son of the late Walter Scott and Geneva Hulsey Laing born on September 7, 1960 in Pontiac, MI.
Robert was a former General Motors employee and a member of the Pontiac Church of God. He enjoyed playing the piano, reading and was a historian.
On March 28, 1981, he united in marriage with Shirley Marie Whittie and to this union four children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Eric Laing.
Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley Laing of Walker; beloved children, Michael Laing of Walker, Sarah Laing of Barbourville and April Simpson of Harlan; two brothers, Ernie Laing and wife, Christine, and Roger Laing and wife, Ruthanne, all of Michigan; six treasured grandchildren, Natalie Sanders, Joshua, Marissa, Mason, Alex and Erica Roberts; two great grandchildren, Adalynn Sanders and Kaiden Dodd; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, July 12 at 2 P.M. with cremation to follow.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
