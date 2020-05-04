Mrs. Ruby Tom Gray, 80, of Flat Lick, passed away Thursday evening, April 30, 2020 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Ruben Tom and Hassie Gray Garland born on January 8, 1940 at Himyar.
Ruby was a former machine operator with Warner’s and CTA and a member of the Concord Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and yard sales.
On March 24, 1961, she united in marriage with Cammie Gray Sr.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Howell; three grandchildren and a stepdaughter, Connie Kay Gray.
Survivors include her children, Donna Baker and husband, Ken, of Gray, Pauline Rostelli and husband, Terry, of Southgate, MI, Cammie Gray Jr. and wife, Kathy, of Summit, MS, Lillie Kay Savage and husband, Gary, of Tuscan, AZ, Marty Gray and wife, Dee Dee and Hairm Gray and wife, Trena, all of Flat Lick; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; among other relatives, loved ones and dear friends.
A private family funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, May 4 with Rev. Larry Sowders officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Sandy Branch Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be her grandsons.
A drive-thru visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday between 12:30 and 1:30 P.M. For your safety, we ask that you remain in your vehicle.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
