Mrs. Thelma H. Hammons, 78, of Shelbyville, the widow of Luther Hammons, passed away Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was the daughter of the late James and Mary McDonald Hembree born on July 29, 1941 in Barbourville.
A private family funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, April 18. She was laid to rest in the Hutchins Cemetery. knoxfuneralhome.com
