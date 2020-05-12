Tony Lee Chadwell

Tony Lee Chadwell, 45, of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at St. Joseph London.

Tony was preceded in death by his special Great-Aunts Goldie Reed and husband Rufus, Roxie Chadwell, and Lela Chadwell; Aunt Sue Sizemore; Grandfather Alfred Carr Chadwell; Step-Father Lester Loving, Jr.; Uncles Jimmy Chadwell and Paul Chadwell; Step-Brothers Mark and David Loving; and Step-Sister Laura Loving Higgs.

Tony is survived by his Wife Margaret Brummett Chadwell; Mother Brenda Chadwell Loving; Grandmother Ruth Still; children, Jeremy Hubbard and Courtney Mobley (Joe); 5 grandchildren; three Sisters, twin Barbie Chadwell, Judy Becky Loving, and Julia Loving; and many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, all services are private for the family by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

