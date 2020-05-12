Mrs. Vauda Smith Doolin, of Heidrick, passed away peacefully May 11, 2020. Vauda was lovingly born to Ples H. Hickey and Nellie Brittain Hickey on March 10, 1930 in Harlan County. Vauda spent her young life in Harlan, but she resided in Barbourville for most of her life. She was twice married. In 1949, Vauda united in marriage with James Vallard Smith, and to this union two children were born: James Michael Smith and Timothy Smith. Her second marriage was to Herman Doolin in 1992.
