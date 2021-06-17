Mrs. Vickie Sue Mills, 64, of Artemus, passed away in the early afternoon of Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was the daughter of the later Ellis and Myrtle Smith Messer born on February 5, 1957 in Knox County.
As a young adult, she worked at the Barbourville Nursing Home as a nurse aide. She would later become a full time homemaker caring for her husband and children as well as others in need through the years. Vickie loved to read and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Barbourville.
On January 19, 1974, she united in marriage with Garry D. Mills and to this union three children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garry; a sister, Kay Frances and a brother, Delbert.
Survivors include her beloved children, Jeffrey Allen Mills and wife, Jenny, and John Garry Mills and wife, Kimberly, all of Artemus and Geneva Gail Mills and husband, Jason, of Gray; a sister, Veronica Patterson of Corbin; nine treasured grandchildren, Matthew Mills, Christian Mills and wife, Cassandra, Andrew Mills, Autumn Mills, Russell Mills, Haley Mills, Brittany Doering and husband, Greg, Jason Mills and Ashley Mills; two precious great grandchildren, Harper and Londyn Mills; among other loved ones and dear friends.
In keeping with Vickie’s wishes, following cremation no services are planned.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the First Baptist Church of Barbourville Youth in her memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
