Wanda Messer, 74, of Mills, passed away Monday morning, December 12, 2022 in Barbourville. She was the daughter of the late Cecil and Della Jackson Stewart born on July 30, 1948 in Knox County.
Wanda owned and operated Wanda Messer’s Grocery at Mills for several years, where she served her community with kindness and grace and sponsored many winning softball teams. She was also a long time member of the Salem Missionary Baptist Church where she taught the Beginners Sunday School class for many years.
On November 6, 1965, she united in marriage with Glenn Messer and to this union three children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jordan.
Survivors include her loving children, Roderick Messer and wife, Vicki, and DeLisa Estes and husband, Miles, all of Barbourville and DeRhonda Goins and husband, Clifton Russell, of Corbin; a sister, Tammy Gunkler and husband, Jason, of Mt. Washington; six treasured grandchildren, Chad Messer and wife, Paula, Brett Messer and wife, Kaylee, Alexandra Estes and Eduardo Bravo, Kelsey Cochran and husband, Daniel, Jared Goins and Kara Beth Harmon and husband, Matthew; nine great grandchildren she loved and adored, Camden Messer, Alyssa Mills, Aiden and Luke Messer, Teagan Esmeralda, Elijah and Isabella Bravo; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.