Mr. Wilbert Dee Hughes, 71, of London, formerly of Barbourville. passed away Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late Chester and Agnes Allen Hughes born on December 6, 1950 in Knox County.
Dee was a well-known law enforcement officer in our area, having begun his career with the Barbourville Police Department and eventually becoming Chief of Police. He went on to the Kentucky State Police where he was a long-time arson investigator. Dee believed in the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing on Laurel Lake and Norris Lake, travelling the United States and spending time with his family and friends. He faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps attaining the rank of Corporal.
Dee united in marriage with Wanda Faye Smith and to this union two daughters were born. Wanda preceded him in death and he later united in marriage with Glenna Gregory.
Other family members to precede him in death include a sister, Peggy Trent and two brothers, Willard and Roger Hughes.
Survivors include his loving wife, Glenna Hughes of London; daughters, Carla Hughes Hinkle and husband, Kenneth, of Corbin and Cindy Hughes Carnes and husband, Mike, of Barbourville; sisters, Kay Blevins and husband, Don, and Barbara Hughes all of Barbourville; grandchildren, Kenzie and Gavin Hinkle and Marley and Braxton Carnes; step-grandson, Tristan Hinkle; a special nephew, Terry Bullock; among other loved ones and dear friends.
