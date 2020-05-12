William E. Bormann, age 87, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky. William was born on October 31, 1932, in Danville, Illinois.
He was a graduate of Schlarman High School.
William married Mary E. (West) on May 2, 1953, at St. Patrick’s Church in Danville, Illinois.
William leaves behind his wife, Mary; five children: Robert (Nancy), Thomas (Tonya), David (Eileen), William (Carla), and Michele (Shane) Bing; 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and two siblings: Mary K. (Ahrens) and Joe Ann (Spivey).
William was preceded in death by his parents, Harry A. Bormann and Mary Mae (Parrott), and grandson, Joshua M Bormann.
William retired from CSX Transportation with 38 years of service as an electrician.
He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army (U.S. Combat Team, 29th Regiment) from 1952-1954.
He was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Corbin, Kentucky, and belonged to the Knights of Columbus Council 754.
William enjoyed going to Disneyworld, being at the beach, camping, reading history, and working outside in his yard.
Private service will be held at Hart Funeral Home in Corbin, Kentucky, with private burial at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
For information about sending flowers, please call Hart Funeral Home at 606-528-5311.
