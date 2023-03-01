Mr. Adam Wagers age 86 of Gray Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at his resistance. He is the son of William and Sarah Wagers. He was born on April 5, 1936 in Manchester, Kentucky. Adam was of the Pentecostal Faith. He loved his family, fishing and sharing the gospel.
He is preceded in death by his parents William and Sarah Wagers. His siblings Willie Mills, Pearlie Marcum, Hallie Smith, Hubert Wagers, Nathan Wombles, Dee Wombles, Jonas Wombles and Pearl Wombles, Tip Wombles and one great-granddaughter Addison Dawn Henderson.
Left behind to mourn his passing, four daughters Mary Painter Hensley of Frankfort, Ky., Sarah Wagers Hinkle, Addie Sue Wagers, Delora Wagers all of Gray, Ky., his grandchildren Kimberly, CL(Ariel), Bradley, Mia, Christopher Adam, Scotty Wallace, Ronald Fryman, Ja’Daisy Smith, Tamara, Michael, Harley, Hailee, Jeramiah, Shaniuh, Sabian, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Adam Wagers will be conducted in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Kenny Johnson officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Wagers Family Cemetery at Gray. Pallbearers will be Christopher Gray, Scotty Gray, Ronald Fryman, Joseph Higgins, Ja’Daisy Smith, Sabian Hibbard. Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 2:00 p.m.
The family would also like to ask for donations to cover the remaining cost of funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, go the top of this page and select the "donation" tab.
To the Wagers family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
