Mr. Allen Baker age 84 of Barbourville Kentucky departed this life on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Barbourville ARH. He is the son of George and Cleo Baker. He was born on April 6, 1939 in Knox County.
He is preceded in death by his parents George and Cleo Baker. Three brothers Ellis Baker, Homer Baker and Denver Baker. Three sisters Effie Baker, Sarah Edge and Opal Jackson.
Left behind to mourn his passing, one brother Matthew Baker, many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Allen Baker will be conducted in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Walker Cemetery at Walker. Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1:00 p.m.
To the Baker family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
