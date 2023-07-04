Mr. Arthur Philpot, Age 76 of Pineville, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Barbourville Health Rehab Center. He was born on February 26, 1947 in Crockett, Kentucky and was the son of John and Eva Grace Philpot.
He is preceded in death by his parents John and Eva Grace Philpot, three siblings Jack Philpot, Eddie Philpot, and Jane Monhollen.
Left behind to mourn his passing, one son John Philpot and wife Misty of Pineville, Kentucky, three daughters Loretta Lynn Smith and husband Anthony of Pineville, Kentucky, Amy Veach of Richmond, Kentucky, Kasey Girdner and husband Robert of Richmond, Kentucky, four siblings Ellen Condit and husband David of Quartz Site, Arizona, Joe Philpot and wife Teresa of Pineville, Kentucky, Margret Miracle of Harrogate, Tennessee, Brett Philpot of Pineville, Kentucky, fourteen grandchildren and he also leaves behind many other relatives and friends.
