Mrs. Barbara Ann Gambrel, 74, of Girdler, passed away Saturday morning, July 22, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Carrie Mae Callihan Collins born on August 11, 1948 in Knox County.
Barbara was a former seamstress and inspector with Warner’s and a devoted member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church where she was active in the WMU. Barbara enjoyed tending her beautiful flowers, cooking and baking delights such as chicken and dumplings and candy for her family and friends. She always tried to take care of her loved ones and truly had a servant’s heart.
On October 6, 1967, she united in marriage with Denver Gambrel and to this union a beloved daughter was born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Linda Lou Collins.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 55 years, Denver Gambrel of Girdler; a daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Tommy Peavley of Girdler; three sisters, Patricia Hensley of Turkey Creek, Billie Jo McVey and husband, Johnny, of Artemus and Wanda Janie Bargo and husband, Frank, of Himyar; a treasured grandson that was the apple of her eye, Dalton Hunter Matlock; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
