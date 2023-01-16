Mr. Belvin Smith, 83, of Boone Height, passed away Monday morning, January 9, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was the son of the late Charlie and Fannie Hurley Smith born on February 25, 1939 in Knox County.
Belvin was a former carpenter, believed in the Holiness faith and was a member of the Boone Height Holiness Church. He enjoyed mowing, walking, gardening and canning.
On February 13, 1965, he united in marriage with Wilma Jean Mills.
In addition to his parents and loving wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Jean Lewis and two brothers, Jay Harold Smith and Curtis Smith.
Survivors include two loving sons, Terry Smith and Ralph Smith and wife, Kim, all of Boone Height; a special grandson, Cameron Smith of Bimble; a sister, Betty Joyce and husband, Joe, of Cannon; three brothers, Leon Smith and wife, Cleda, of Corbin, Herbie Smith and wife, Nannie Mae, and Tim Smith and fiancé, Diana, all of Boone Height; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, January 15 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Tommy Frazier officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Mills Cemetery at Boone Height.
Casket bearers will be Dennis Smith, Andy Smith, Jerry Johnson, Shawn Smith, Vince Smith, Kevin Partin, Adam Smith and Eric Smith. Honorary bearers will be Dr. Pedersen and the staff at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Sunday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.