Benjamin Blake Sparks, the infant son of Roy Devin Sparks and Emily Jordan Partin was born on June 27, 2023 and departed this life on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in the UK Children’s Hospital in Lexington.
He is preceded in death by his great uncle, Benny Ray Sparks and a special cousin, Kayla Jackson.
He is survived by his parents, Devin and Emily and his brother, Oliver Dewayne Sparks all of Corbin, his grandparents, Roy Sparks of Gray, Rachel and Robert Holt of London, Jennifer and Greg Blish of Corbin, Lori Helton of Flat Lick and Eva Edwards of Girdler, his great grandmother, Judy Stringer of Corbin, aunts and uncles, Barb and Derek Golden of Corbin, Kein Holt of London, Tom and Ann Bunch of Corbin, Thomas Edwards of Girdler, Brittany and Tim Smith of Tennessee, Star and James Spray of Bowling Green, Jessica and Earsel Hubbard, Jeffrey Thomas and Anthony Thomas all of Flat Lick, special family members, Lisa and Kevin Rudder and Frances Overbey, special friends of the family, Robin and Brian Reeder and Lucas and Lila Reeder. He also leaves behind many cousins along with other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
