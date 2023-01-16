Betty “Janice” Duff of Girdler, formerly of East Pineville, passed away Sunday evening, January 8, 2023 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Arnold L. Duff and Mary E. Perkins Duff born at Balkan.
Janice graduated from the University of Tennessee Memorial Research Center and Hospital School of Nursing. She enjoyed her nursing career and showed love and compassion to her patients. She was a retired nurse, member of the Kentucky Public Health Association and member of the Bell County Historical Society, where she did volunteer work at the museum. Janice also attended Town and Country Homemakers Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially at the lake and water aerobics and was a long-time member of the East Pineville Baptist Church.
She united in marriage to Dewey Edward Saylor and to this union a son was born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Arnold L. Duff Jr.; an infant sister, Suzanne Duff; her much beloved sister, Sandra Kay Rice and former husband, Dewey E. Saylor.
Janice is survived by her loving son, Arnold Edward Saylor and wife, June, of Girdler; cherished grandson, Jared Michael Saylor of Girdler; a nephew, Steve Cain and wife, Amanda, of Coshocton, OH; two great-nieces, Mercedes and Laryssa of Coshocton, OH; a brother-in-law, Charlie Rice of Columbiana, OH; special neighbors, Bob and Vivian Mayne and Ailee Bargo and a host of special friends and family.
Her funeral service will be conducted at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Friday, January 13 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Mark Hunter and Rev. Jeremy Abner officiating. Burial will follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro.
Casket bearers will be family and friends. Honorary bearers will be Rev. Johnny Shell and the Horn Branch Church family, John Earl Patterson, and the East Pineville Church family.
The family would like to give special thanks to her loving caregivers, Anna, Phyllis, Dina, Amy and the staff of the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The family will receive friends at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Thursday between 6 and 9 P.M.
