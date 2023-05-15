Mrs. Betty Lee Carter, 78, of Barbourville, passed away Wednesday morning, May 10, 2023 at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late E. C. and Elva Norton Ledington born on June 30, 1944 in Barbourville.
Betty was a former convenient store assistant manager in Ohio and a member of the Artemus First Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafting, quilting and playing bingo and in earlier years enjoyed woodworking.
On December 31, 1962, she united in marriage with Howard L. Carter and to this union three children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a half-sister, Mary Elizabeth Baker and a half-brother, Archie Dean Ledington.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 60 years, Howard Carter of Barbourville; three dearly loved children, Wendell Carter of Barbourville, James Carter and wife, Susan, and Dena Ormston and husband, Guy, all of Lorain, OH; three treasured grandchildren, Brandon Carter, Rachel Holliday and husband, Ryan, and Karly Masterson and husband, Paul; four great grandchildren, Layla Carter, Tyler Simmons, Conor and Kyrie Holliday; a niece, Diana Woodings; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, May 15 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Ralph Halcomb officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Hunter-Ledington Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends. Serving as an honorary bearer will be Tim Smith.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Sunday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Monday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
