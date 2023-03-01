Mrs. Beverly Sue Nelson, 74, of Artemus, the wife of Lee Roy Nelson, passed away Tuesday evening, February 28, 2023 at her home.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by the Knox Funeral Home.
