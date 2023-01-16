Mr. Billy Gray Jr., 88, of Barbourville, passed away Monday afternoon, January 2, 2023 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of the late Billy and Gussie Johnson Gray born on July 22, 1934 at Brice’s Creek in Knox County.
Billy was a retired general manager from General Motors and of the Holiness faith. In earlier years, he enjoyed hunting, eating out and spending time with family and friends. He could often be found at McDonald’s discussing the topic of the day. Billy faithfully served his country in the United States Army.
On February 28, 1990, he united in marriage with Doris Gray, who preceded him in death.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death a son, Michael Gray; stepson, Abel Gray; an infant daughter, Jeanette Gray; siblings, Paul Gray and wife, Pauline, Denver Gray and wife, Escelene, Cora Mae Mills and Carolyn Sue Bright and a granddaughter, Melanie Ann Gray.
Survivors include his siblings, Lydia Florence Vanover and husband, Ernie, of Corbin, Doris Pauline Smith and husband, L. C., of Bimble, Vernice Bright and husband, Rev. Charles, of Gray and Mack Gray and wife, Marsha, of South Carolina; a granddaughter, Katherine Anne Gray; great grandchildren, Anthony, Alexandria and David Yon, Brianne and Carlos Medina, Dominic Green and Karly and Hailey Gates; several nieces and nephews including Joann Pope and Charlena Manis, who were caregivers and spoiled him; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, January 7 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Charles Bright and Rev. Jeff Metcalf officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Henry Mills Cemetery at Hinkle Branch.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
The family would like offer their sincere appreciation for the love and care shown to Billy by his caregivers, Patricia, Mossie, Misty, Betty and Georgia.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday after 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
