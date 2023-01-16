Mr. Billy Ray Hensley age 82 of Greenroad, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in the Barbourville ARH hospital. He was born on March 21, 1940 in Pigeon Roost. On April 29, 1972 he united in marriage with Rosa Lynn Jones.
He proudly served his country in the United State Army. Billy also drove a coal truck for fifteen years. He enjoyed fishing with his sons, computer games, watching westerns, eating twinkies and drinking Mt. Dew, picking at his grandkids and cooking their favorite meals.
Preceding him in death, his mother, Dolly Hensley, a grandson, Brian Dale Marion, a great grandson, Christian Zachery Baker, his mother and father-in-law, Joe and Clara Jones, cousins, Johnnie Root and Frankie Root and his aunt and uncle, Buster and Claudia Root.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his loving wife, Rosa Hensley of Greenroad, his children, Dale Marion and wife Amy of Hinkle, Anthony Marion of Lily, Christopher Hensley and wife Nancy of Greenroad, Billie Hensley Daniels and husband Randy of Barbourville and Johnny Ray and wife Jennifer of Greenroad, grandchildren, Derek Baker and wife Summer, Matthew Hensley and fiance’ Kamille Burton, Jake Broughton, Austin Coooper, Hayley Daniels, Krista Marion, Caleb Marion, Avery Hensley and Ayden Marion. He also leaves behind nine great grandchildren and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Hensley will be conducted on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mickie Smith and Rev. Joe Jones officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Jones Cemetery at Greenroad. Pallbearers will be Dale Marion, Anthony Marion, Christopher Hensley, Johnny Ray Hensley, Randy Daniels, Matthew Hensley, Zach Liford, Derek Baker and Austin Cooper. Honorary pallbearers will be, Ayden Marion and Caleb Marion. Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. and Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 2:00 p.m.
To the Hensley family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
