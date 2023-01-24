Mrs. Bobbie Jean Burgess, 92, of Barbourville, the widow of Arville F. Burgess, passed away Monday morning, January 23, 2022 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Arnold and Lucinda Begley.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, January 29 at 2 P.M. She will be laid to rest in the Partin-Wilson Cemetery.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Saturday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Sunday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
A complete obituary will be posted soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.