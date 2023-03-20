Bro. Arthur E. Jackson, 69, of Fourmile, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 16, 2023. He was born August 11, 1953, in Bell County to the late Obie and Ellen Jones Jackson.
Arthur was one of a kind. We often use that expression to describe someone who impacts our lives in a way that nobody else can. Arthur Jackson was that person. He had a vibrant personality and a contagious laughter that could fill whatever room he was in with immediate smiles.
In his over 44 years of service to Durham Funeral Home (Brooks-Durham) and to the families of Bell and the surrounding counties, Arthur touched the lives of countless individuals. He used his service in the funeral industry as a form of personal ministry to those in a time of need, providing emotional and spiritual guidance (and a good laugh). The same compassion he held for families at the funeral home persisted in his love of his community. He gave untold hours of his life helping those in need, visited with those unable to leave their homes, and pastored churches along the way. The Bible speaks of a servant’s heart and Arthur filled that role perfectly.
In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harve and Sudie Smallwood Jones and Perry and Katherine Baker Jackson; brothers, Harvey Jackson, Elmer Jackson and Earl Jackson; sisters, Zella Mae Jackson, Carolyn Widener and Wilma Jean Jackson.
Survivors include his brothers, John Jackson of Fourmile and Perry (Cleo) Jackson of Corbin; sister, JoAnn Hobbs (Johnny) of Flat Lick.
Funeral services will be Monday, March 20, at 2 PM at Brooks-Durham Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Dunn officiating. Music will be provided by Old Fourmile Pentecostal Church choir. Burial will follow in Jackson Cemetery in Corbin with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends after 6 PM on Sunday, March 19 until 9 PM at Brooks-Durham Funeral Home.
The Brooks-Durham Funeral Home will greatly miss our brother and ask that you keep his family, friends, and us in your prayers.
This is a courtesy announcement from the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.