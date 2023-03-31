Barbourville, Ky. - Buford Mills, 73, of Jeff's Creek, Flat Lick, Kentucky, passed away March 29, 2023. Upon completion, Mr. Mills full obituary will be posted here.
The Mills family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour of 2:00 PM. Brother Kennon Roark will officiate. Musical tributes to be performed by Tammy Marion and Carlos and Irene Mills. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Mills Family Farm at Jeff's Creek, Flat Lick, Kentucky.
The Hopper family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home express sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Buford Mills.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., established over 100 years ago, is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Mr. Buford Mills.
