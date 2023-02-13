Mrs. Candace Jo Messer age 60 of Walker departed this life on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Barbourville ARH Hospital. She is the daughter of Charles and Ann Marie Roop. She was born on July 31, 1962 in Deckerville, Michigan. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing, gardening, preserving and was also a beekeeper and poultry farmer.
She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Ann Marie Roop, her daughter Stephanie Messer.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her husband Darrell Messer of Walker, one son Darrell Messer of Louisville, two sisters Vickie L. Piotter of Linden, Michigan, Cynthia J. Mellen and husband Brain of Linden, Michigan, one brother Joseph C. Roop of London, Ky., three grandchildren Kevin A. Mills and wife Destiny of Walker, Ethan Mills and Morgan Obenauer of Scalf, Ryan Mills and Michaela Gray of Scalf, five great-grandchildren Jaycie Mills, Gabriel Mills, Jackson Mills, Natalie Mills, Maisley Mills. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services for Mrs. Candace Jo Messer will be conducted Monday, February 13, 2023 she will be laid to rest in the Messer Cemetery at Walker. friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday at 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. then we will go in procession to the cemetery for graveside service at Messer Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and Friends.
To the Messer family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
